The Red Sox' Fiercest Competitor Is Rich Hill; Just Ask His Teammates

Accompany Rich Hill to a back field in Fort Myers and you'll understand why teammate Kiké Hernández has two names for him.

"There's Rich," Hernández says, "and then there's Dick."

Rich signs autographs for a former high school classmate while preparing to throw one of his first bullpens of the spring. He talks pitching with her teenaged son and explains how the key to good command is staying closed through his delivery. He poses for pictures.

Dick takes the mound with seemingly little at stake -- it's early March -- and grunts through his first handful of warmups. Then he snaps off one of his signature curveballs, except it's a hanger. The word he screams from the mound starts with an F, and he glares at catcher Kevin Plawecki while awaiting a new ball so he can get it right this time.

Welcome to the two sides of Rich Hill. Off the field, you won't meet a nicer guy. On it, stay the bleep out of his way.

"He has that ability to separate who he really is and who he is as a competitor," said Hernández, Hill's teammate for four years with the Dodgers. "And that is such a drastic difference, I'm sure it might have taken him some time to differentiate one from the other.

"But it's what makes him so special, because even when he is that fierce competitor that cusses nine out of 10 words, he's still Richie at the end."

As Hill prepares to make his season debut with the Red Sox on Tuesday in Detroit, he does so as one of the game's elder statesmen. He just turned 42 in March and is older than every player still pulling on a uniform except future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols.

Now entering his 18th season, he was taken out of Milton (Mass.) High School in the 36th round of the same 1999 MLB Draft that saw Josh Beckett go second overall. He instead attended Michigan, where he became a fourth round pick of the Cubs in 2002. He debuted three years later, beginning a nomadic journey that has allowed him to suit up for 11 teams.

This is his third tour of duty with the Red Sox, and it comes at the end of a renaissance that began in 2015 after a detour through independent ball. The last seven years have been the best of his career.

And make no mistake, the journey is why Rich became Dick. Before a start, Hill can joke that one of his endorsement deals is with Depends. During it, the F-bombs will fly, no water cooler will be safe, and any seeing-eye grounder will be cause for demonstrative self-recrimination. After a postgame cooldown, he's Bruce Banner again.

It has to be this way.

"When you're not in the game, when you lose it, you realize how valuable the time is that we have," Hill said. "I lost it because of injuries, and then injuries led to (expletive) performances, and then from there you go through a gauntlet of mental gymnastics trying to back into the intensity of competing. It's the daily grind and effort of bringing that intensity every single time you get the chance to go out there and pitch.

"So trying to take advantage of that time as much as possible is something that I've learned over the last couple years -- or now it's been seven or eight years -- coming back and starting a third act, so to speak. You have to earn it every single time you're out there."

For new teammates, the game-day transformation can be shocking.

On that occasion, he was like, 'F*CK!!!!!' followed immediately by, 'I'm so sorry!' Those are the little moments that make it even better. He's a special character. Kiké Hernandez on Rich Hill transforming into 'Dick'

"I was like, 'This guy's nuts,'" said fellow former Dodger Alex Verdugo. "I thought I was bad. Jesus. Get out of the inning with a zero but one runner gets on base and he loses it and you're like, 'What's going on here? Holy ... whoa ... what?!?'"

Hernández's favorite moment came in Washington, when Hill returned to the dugout and in mid-tirade kicked a water bottle that drilled a security guard in the back of the head.

"I've seen him throw his F-bomb party in the dugout, and start kicking stuff and throwing everything," Hernández said. "I saw multiple times where he'll just be cussing as he's walking back and forth and pacing the dugout. And on that occasion, he was like, 'F*CK!!!!!' followed immediately by, 'I'm so sorry!' Those are the little moments that make it even better. He's a special character."

Hill grimaces at the recollection -- "We might need to go to the tape on that one" -- but admits he's sometimes chagrined when he takes it too far.

"There have been a couple of those where somebody is walking around a corner and you're like, 'Oh, man,'" he said. "That's when you've got to reel it in a little bit, and I have over the years, but as I've gotten older, it's more about focusing your intensity on the mound. I just want everybody to pull that out of themselves and have that aggressive mindset."

There's no doubt it has worked. Hill went 24-22 with a 4.72 ERA through age 34, missing most of 2011 and the start of 2012 for Tommy John surgery. In 2015, after five years in relief, he joined the independent Long Island Ducks to prove he could still start.

The Red Sox signed him to a minor-league deal and that September he delivered the four starts that saved his career, the penultimate outing a two-hit shutout of the Orioles that ended with Mookie Betts leaping into the right field bullpen to rob Chris Davis.

Hill went 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA, earning a one-year, $6 million deal from the A's. All he has done since turning 35 is go 50-30 with a 3.15 ERA. Along the way, he signed a three-year, $48 million extension with the Dodgers that left him set for life and choked with emotion after so many fits and starts.

And it's that journey, with all of its hardships, that forged Dick. Hill laughs when asked if that fire extends to any other facet of his life, suggesting we ask his wife.

"Like, would I get angry if someone took our parking spot or something?" he said. "No. Because it's not competition. I don't know how else to describe it. And that's what I love about this is that you can't replicate that competition anywhere else, you know?"

The way Hernández sees it, anyone who hasn't played with Hill before is in for a treat on Tuesday.

"Five years ago he wasn't old as he is now, but we still saw him as the old guy," he said. "And it was just great that our oldest player was probably the most fiery competitor on the roster. And those are things that you embrace.

"And I mean, everybody was looking forward for Richie to pitch. And it's not that we were wishing him bad (luck), but we were kind of hoping for at least one ground ball that sneaks through the shift so we can see Dick in action."