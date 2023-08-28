The Smoke Shop BBQ may be opening in the former Applebee's space in Woburn

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a local group of barbecue restaurants is further expanding into the Greater Boston area, as a new one is being proposed for the northern suburbs.

According to a source, The Smoke Shop BBQ is looking to open in Woburn, moving into the space on Elm Street that had been home to a location of Applebee's until closing this spring. A meeting agenda page within the city's website confirms this, saying "Woburn BBQ Co. LLC, dba The Smoke Shop BBQ, 2 Elm St., application for a new all alcohol restaurant license at 2 Elm St." If approved, the new outlet of The Smoke Shop BBQ would join others in Boston's Fort Point, East Boston, Somerville's Assembly Row, Harvard Square and Kendall Square in Cambridge, and a food stand at Hub Hall by Boston's North Station.

The address for the proposed location of The Smoke Shop BBQ in Woburn is 2 Elm Street, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for all locations can be found at https://thesmokeshopbbq.com/

