schools

The Supreme Court won't let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school

The school's founder had said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students.

By The Associated Press

Supreme Court
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Supreme Court on Monday left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school.

The justices declined without comment to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in the eastern North Carolina town of Leland.

A federal appeals court had ruled that the school's dress code violated students' constitutional rights.

School founder Baker Mitchell had said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students, according to court documents.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The dress code already has been changed to allow girls to wear pants, in line with the lower court ruling.

roe v. wade Jun 24

One year later, the Supreme Court's abortion decision is both scorned and praised

news Jun 21

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito takes heat for trip on private jet owned by hedge-fund billionaire

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

schoolsSupreme CourtNorth Carolina
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us