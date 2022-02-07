The Thirsty Scholar in Somerville Has Reopened

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that a popular Irish pub in Somerville had closed down, though it was subsequently learned that it would be opening back up under new ownership. Now we have learned that it is indeed open once again.

According to a source, The Thirsty Scholar on Beacon Street has reopened, with the website for the place confirming this, saying that it is open starting at 4:00 PM every day. The dining and drinking spot--which dates back to the 1990s--shuttered sometime in late June or early July of 2021, with a note out front saying "temporarily closed until further notice," though in September we discovered that Stephen Whalen and Fred Starikov of the Greater Boston Bar Co. (which is behind such spots as the Beacon Hill Pub and The Tam) were planning to reopen it along with Alan Sharaf.

The address for The Thirsty Scholar is 70 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its website is at https://www.thirstyscholarpub.com/

