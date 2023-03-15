The Turing Tavern to Open in the Former Drifter's Tale Space in Cambridge's Inman Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant and bar is on its way to Cambridge, taking over the space where a comfort food spot with global influences had been.

According to a post within the jobs section of bostonchefs.com, The Turing Tavern is planning to open in Inman Square, with an earlier post from Cambridge Day indicating that it will move into the former Drifter's Tale space on Cambridge Street. The job post mentions that the upcoming place will have seating for 100 and will feature upscale comfort food, local craft beers, wine, and cocktails, and the listing also mentions music, though it is not yet known whether they mean live acts playing within the space. (Cambridge Day lists the manager as Damien Tubbritt, who is presumably the same Damien Tubbritt who had been the owner of The Alley Bar in downtown Boston until recently.)

The Drifter's Tale, which closed last summer, had also been home to a location of Bukowski's.

The address for the upcoming Turing Tavern is 1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA, 02139.

