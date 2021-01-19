These 10 Celtics Stats Jump Out From Start of 2020-21 NBA Season

Forsberg: 10 stats that jump out from start of Celtics season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With 12 games in the books, the Celtics are already one-sixth of the way through the 2020-21 NBA schedule.

And with an 8-4 record, Boston's .667 win percentage ranks as the best in the Eastern Conference -- despite the fact that their All-Star point guard, Kemba Walker, has only played in one game.

So it's clear that some things -- like Payton Pritchard's impact off the bench -- are going well for the C's, but there are still areas of opportunity, like the team's turnover rate and frequency of isolation plays.

NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg has 10 different stats that have jumped off the page in the early going.

