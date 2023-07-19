These 10 companies are offering deals for National Hot Dog Day this year

Why is July the wurst month? Because it's National Hot Dog Month.

And by “wurst,” of course, we mean “best,” because there are plenty of hot-diggity deals for frankfurter fans — especially on Wednesday, July 19, which is National Hot Dog Day.

Several restaurants and brands are offering discounts or even free hot dogs in honor of the holiday, including Target, Sonic and Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs.

Below are some of the companies celebrating National Hot Dog Day with sweet deals. Relish 'em while they last!

Dog Haus

This restaurant chain doesn’t play when it comes to its hot dogs. (Its Instagram bio? “The Absolute Würst.”)

Participating Dog Haus locations will offer free Haus Dogs on July 19. Dine-in guests can text “FREE DOG” to 833-440-1110 to access a mobile coupon, redeemable for one free Haus Dog.

Love’s

The convenience store and truck stop chain will offer a free hot dog or other roller grill item on National Hot Dog Day. The deal can be accessed through its app, Love’s Connect.

Miller Lite x Vienna Beef

On July 19, Miller Lite is teaming up with Vienna Beef to offer free gourmet hot dogs from various vendors in the Windy City.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs

Founded in 1916, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs hosts its eponymous hot dog-eating contest annually, and reigning champ Joey Chestnut set a world record in 2021 by eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

If you’re looking to tie that record, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs is offering a special price of 5 cents per dog (its original price!) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 19.

Philly Pretzel Factory

The Philly Pretzel Factory will offer its Pretzel Dogs, a Philly Pretzel wrapped around an all-beef hot dog and covered in American cheese, for $1 on July 19. You can score the deal at both Philly Pretzel Factory stores and Walmart locations.

Sonic

Sonic customers can purchase the chain's Beef Chili Cheese Coney, an all-beef hot dog topped with chili and cheddar cheese, for $1.29 on July 19 at participating locations nationwide. There's a limit of five per order.

Target

Members of Target Circle, the store’s free loyalty program, can enjoy 25% off of Ball Park hot dogs on July 19.

The Original Hot Dog Factory

The Original Hot Dog Factory will offer a free all-American hot dog between 12 and 4 p.m. on July 22 (not National Hot Dog Day!) — no purchase necessary.

Wienerschnitzel

The restaurant chain will offer four Chili Dogs for $4 on National Hot Dog Day at participating locations. No substitutions; cheese, unfortunately, is extra.

Whole Foods

Amazon Prime members can snag a 25 % discount on hot dogs from July 12 to 18, both in-store and online.

