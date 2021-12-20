These 2 Patriots Players Led Their Positions in Pro Bowl Fan Vote Tally

These two Patriots players led their positions in final Pro Bowl fan vote tally originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots should have a couple players representing the team at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas next February.

The league announced the final fan voting tally Monday and two Patriots players led their respective positions in the AFC.

One of them is cornerback J.C. Jackson, who led all AFC cornerbacks with 162,263 votes. Jackson has tallied seven interceptions in 14 games, good enough for the second-most among all defensive players. His 20 passes defensed also are a career-high, besting his previous best of 14 set last season.

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona also led his position with 86,382 votes. Cardona's excellent play is one of the reasons why the Patriots' kicking game has been so effective in 2021.

Patriots players received the fourth-most votes from the fans, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Fan voting represents one third of the Pro Bowl roster selection process. Players and coaches also cast votes.

The final Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC will be announced Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.