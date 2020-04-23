Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 20 Communities With the Highest Rate of Cases in Mass.

For the second straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

They also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through April 22. Updated numbers will now be released by 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

Some of those communities were not particularly surprising. For example, state officials have already made note of the fact that Chelsea is experiencing an incredibly high rate of coronavirus cases. And the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has prompted both state and federal inquiries.

But others -- like tiny Avon, with a population of just 4,500 -- haven't received as much attention despite a high rate of coronavirus cases.

Below is a list of the 20 Massachusetts communities with the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Chelsea – 1,447 cases, 3,841.80 rate Brockton – 1,763 cases, 1,794.43 rate Everett -- 716 cases 1,475.18 rate Randolph -- 481 cases, 1,405.65 rate Lynn -- 1,387 cases, 1,374.58 rate Lawrence – 1,205 cases, 1,366.59 rate Topsfield -- 76 cases, 1,300.49 rate Revere -- 759 , 1,245.97 rate Holyoke -- 474 cases 1,150.36 rate Danvers -- 316 cases 1,106.60 rate Stoughton -- 305 cases, 1,102.77 rate Williamstown -- 81 cases, 1,099.24 rate Braintree -- 418 cases, 1,062 rate Lowell – 1,235 cases, 1,056.83 rate Norwood -- 316 cases, 1,049.41 rate Longmeadow -- 159 cases, 1,025.16 rate Boston – 6,744 cases, 970.40 rate Medford – 590 cases, 970.16 rate Templeton – 84 cases, 940.55 rate Avon – 39 cases, 890.27 rate

Rate per 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Jan. 1-April 22, 2020)

Many of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the first town-by-town breakdown released by the state.