Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 20 Communities With the Highest Rate of Cases in Mass.

Chelsea topped the list with 1,447 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a rate of 3,841.80 per 100,000 people

By Marc Fortier and Dan Stein

For the second straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

They also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through April 22. Updated numbers will now be released by 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

Some of those communities were not particularly surprising. For example, state officials have already made note of the fact that Chelsea is experiencing an incredibly high rate of coronavirus cases. And the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has prompted both state and federal inquiries.

But others -- like tiny Avon, with a population of just 4,500 -- haven't received as much attention despite a high rate of coronavirus cases.

Below is a list of the 20 Massachusetts communities with the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

  1. Chelsea – 1,447 cases, 3,841.80 rate
  2. Brockton – 1,763 cases, 1,794.43 rate
  3. Everett -- 716 cases 1,475.18 rate
  4. Randolph -- 481 cases, 1,405.65 rate
  5. Lynn -- 1,387 cases, 1,374.58 rate
  6. Lawrence – 1,205 cases, 1,366.59 rate
  7. Topsfield -- 76 cases, 1,300.49 rate
  8. Revere -- 759 , 1,245.97 rate
  9. Holyoke -- 474 cases 1,150.36 rate
  10. Danvers -- 316 cases 1,106.60 rate
  11. Stoughton -- 305 cases, 1,102.77 rate
  12. Williamstown -- 81 cases, 1,099.24 rate
  13. Braintree -- 418 cases, 1,062 rate
  14. Lowell – 1,235 cases, 1,056.83 rate
  15. Norwood -- 316 cases, 1,049.41 rate
  16. Longmeadow -- 159 cases, 1,025.16 rate
  17. Boston – 6,744 cases, 970.40 rate
  18. Medford – 590 cases, 970.16 rate
  19. Templeton – 84 cases, 940.55 rate
  20. Avon – 39 cases, 890.27 rate

Rate per 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Jan. 1-April 22, 2020)

Many of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the first town-by-town breakdown released by the state.

