These 20 Mass. Companies Shot Up in Value During COVID Pandemic

Massachusetts-based public companies more than doubled in value since the start of the pandemic, adding $1.1 trillion to their combined market capitalizations since March 2020. The majority of that increase was at 20 of the state's largest companies.

As of this week, there were 340 public companies based in the Bay State with market capitalizations of $10 million or more, according to Bloomberg data.

Those companies were worth a total of $2.1 trillion on the stock market as of Oct. 25, up 116% from the total worth of all companies of at least that size on March 16, 2020.

