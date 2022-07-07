These AL East stats are concerning for Red Sox ahead of crucial Yankees series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox begin a massively important series against Thursday night the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

One of the reasons why the Red Sox are not in a better spot in the standings is their struggles versus American League East teams.

Consider these stats:

The Red Sox have a 9-18 record vs. AL East teams (41-35 last season)

They are winless in eight series vs. AL East teams

The Yankees have a 14-game lead over the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division. Winning the division isn't a realistic goal for the Red Sox, but they are firmly in the AL wild card mix and, given how tight the standings are for those three postseason berths, every game is important.

The Red Sox, Rays and divisional rival Toronto Blue Jays occupy the three wild card spots entering Thursday.

A successful series this weekend against arguably the best team in Major League Baseball could provide a much-needed emotional boost for the Red Sox after an underwhelming series loss to the Rays earlier this week. Boston has lost six of its last nine games.

It's hard to envision the Red Sox doing anything in October if these AL East struggles continue. They will likely have to go through the Yankees eventually, and the likelihood of having to face the Rays or Blue Jays in a wild card matchup is pretty high as well.

The Red Sox have 11 games remaining until the All-Star break. Seven of them are against the Yankees and the other four are versus the Rays. It's a tremendous opportunity for the Red Sox to break their AL East struggles and strengthen their position in the wild card race.