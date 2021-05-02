These Are 2021's Top Baby Names Around the World

The top names of 2021 among the visitors to baby name site Nameberry include Luna and Arlo, Ava and Milo. Those names attract the interest of parents around the world, not just in English-speaking countries but from Spain to South Africa, Israel to China.

But as internationally popular as some names prove to be, there is also notable diversity among the top baby names among our visitors in a range of countries. We charted the Top 10 names this year in 25 countries to pinpoint their similarities and differences.

Some name popularity can be pegged to the culture of that country. For example, Abena, Akosua and Kofi from Ghana’s list are Akan day names, traditionally given to babies born on a particular day of the week. India’s top names showcase the ethnic, linguistic and religious diversity of the country: from Hindi Aryan to Tamil Kavya to Arabic Sahil.

But there are also lots of surprising inspirations for the favorite names in some countries. Ludo attracts a lot of love from our visitors in Pakistan thanks to the popularity of the board game of that name. Lucifer, the name of a charismatic fallen angel in the Netflix TV series of the same name, is the third most popular boy name with our Polish visitors. In Russia, where the series The Crown has proved very popular, our visitors are especially intrigued by Lilibet — the royal family’s pet name for the Queen.

Then there are the true mysteries. Why do double-N names like Lisann and Juliann get so much interest from China? Why is the Welsh name Emrys among the most viewed in France and Russia? And why does Danger — new to the Nameberry Top 100 this year — attract so much attention from our South Asian visitors? India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are all among the Top 5 countries to view this bold word name.

Here, the Top 10 baby names of 2021 among Nameberry’s visitors in 25 countries around the globe:

Australia

Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Isla 3. Aurora 4. Mia 5. Maeve

Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Hugo 3. Oscar 4. Leo 5. Theodore

Brazil

Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Olivia 3. Lyra 4. Helena 5. Lavinia

Boy Names: 1. Santiago 2. Ethan 3. Kai 4. Mateo 5. Rafael

Canada

Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Maeve 3. Chloe 4. Ophelia 5. Ivy

Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Silas 3. Levi 4. Finn 5. Atticus

China

Girl Names: 1. Kailani 2. Lisann 3. Luna 4. Teagan 5. Juliann

Boy Names: 1. Jordi 2. Milo 3. Arlo 4. Ethan 5. Asher

Finland

Girl Names: 1. Aurora 2. Mila 3. Iida 4. Luna 5. Noa

Boy Names: 1. Atlas 2. Mason 3. Rufus 4. Severus 5. Ari

France

Girl Names: 1. Ava 2. Niamh 3. Esme 4. Penelope 5. Anouk

Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Ezra 3. Tobias 4. Emrys 5. Xavier

Germany

Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Anna 3. Anastasia 4. Aurora 5. Josephine

Boy Names: 1. Hugo 2. Leo 3. Archie 4. Felix 5. Otto

Ghana

Girl Names: 1. Abena 2. Kayla 3. Akosua 4. Bridget 5. Adelaide

Boy Names: 1. Jayden 2. Denzel 3. Kofi 4. Dominic 5. Samuel

India

Girl Names: 1. Anjali 2. Reshma 3. Kavya 4. Kiara 5. Niharika

Boy Names: 1. Aarav 2. Aryan 3. Danger 4. Sahil 5. Reyansh

Ireland

Girl Names: 1. Fiadh 2. Ada 3. Caoimhe 4. Eabha 5. Zoe

Boy Names: 1. Tadhg 2. Cormac 3. Ronan 4. Eoin 5. Atticus

Israel

Girl Names: 1. Ellie 2. Maya 3. Mia 4. Ivy 5. Thea

Boy Names: 1. Eli 2. Ben 3. Arlo 4. Ethan 5. Tai

Italy

Girl Names: 1. Enola 2. Alice 3. Elena 4. Bianca 5. Giulia

Boy Names: 1. Soren 2. Elias 3. Cassius 4. Marco 5. Orion

Japan

Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Aurora 3. Mia 4. Mina 5. Rio

Boy Names: 1. Kai 2. Lorenzo 3. Eneko 4. Ezra 5. Jiro

New Zealand

Girl Names: 1. Aurora 2. Luna 3. Ivy 4. Hazel 5. Mabel

Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Asher 3. Felix 4. Leo 5. Milo

Nigeria

Girl Names: 1. Jasmine 2. Olivia 3. Zara 4. Rebecca 5. Aisha

Boy Names: 1. Jayden 2. Denzel 3. Francis 4. Adrien 5. Bryan

Pakistan

Girl Names: 1. Alizeh 2. Esha 3. Zara 4. Alisha 5. Reyna

Boy Names: 1. Ludo 2. Danger 3. Qadir 4. Jhon 5. William

Philippines

Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Maeve 3. Astrid 4. Athena 5. Mae

Boy Names: 1. Azriel 2. Zachary 3. Abiah 4. Asher 5. Ethan

Poland

Girl Names: 1. Alice 2. Clara 3. Julia 4. Violet 5. Diana

Boy Names: 1. Charles 2. Dorian 3. Lucifer 4. Theodore 5. Adam

Russia

Girl Names: 1. Lilibet 2. Lilith 3. Polina 4. Anastasia 5. Elena

Boy Names: 1. Victor 2. Igor 3. Remus 4. Joey 5. Emrys

South Africa

Girl Names: 1. Pedi 2. Luna 3. Swati 4. Amara 5. Keziah

Boy Names: 1. Jayden 2. Kai 3. Leo 4. Micah 5. Zuko

Spain

Girl Names: 1. Aria 2. Ava 3. Luna 4. Maya 5. Olivia

Boy Names: 1. Santiago 2. Louis 3. Jack 4. Elias 5. Hugo

Sweden

Girl Names: 1. Anastasia 2. Cora 3. Julia 4. Celia 5. Nora

Boy Names: 1. Finn 2. Silas 3. Caspian 4. Adrian 5. Atlas

United Arab Emirates

Girl Names: 1. Aria 2. Liya 3. Mariam 4. Noor 5. Zara

Boy Names: 1. Aryan 2. Silas 3. Jonah 4. Vihaan 5. Malakai

United Kingdom

Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Ophelia 3. Elodie 4. Iris 5. Maeve

Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Oscar 3. Hugo 4. Albie 5. Atticus

United States

Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Maeve 3. Aurora 4. Isla 5. Aurelia

Boy Names: 1. Silas 2. Atticus 3. Arlo 4. Theodore 5. Finn

