These Are the Breweries Looking to Open in Massachusetts in 2020

After 38 new brewery locations opened in the state last year, growth continues at an unparalleled pace with an expected 60 breweries and taprooms in planning or slated to open in 2020.

The figure includes breweries opening second or third locations, as well as new entrants to the market, all of whom hope to open taprooms, begin selling beer, or are in the early planning stages. The data was compiled by the Boston Business Journal using data from the Brewers Association, license data from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, previous BBJ research and blogs.

While probably not all of these brew hubs will actually open their doors this year, the numbers are yet another astonishing look at growth industry-wide. Last year around this time, there were 58 breweries and taprooms slated to open (47 of them actually did, according to Boston Business Journal research). The year before, there were 50 on tap to open, of which 26 actually opened, and in 2017, 33 that hoped to open of which 29 opened actually did, according to Business Journal data. There were 26 that opened in 2016.

