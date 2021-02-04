These Good Samaritans Wanted to Show Appreciation for RI Health Care Workers. Here's What They Did

Instead of enjoying hot chocolate and sledding with his friends amid Monday’s storm, 10-year-old Christian Stone bundled up in his winter gear and headed to Westerly Hospital to clear snow off of essential employees' cars, WJAR reported.

Abbey Meeker of Westerly, a friend of Stone’s mother, joined him in his efforts to help the hospital staff return home during the storm.

"I was thinking they've been helping us a lot through this whole pandemic, and I figured why don't we help them, you know?" Stone told WJAR. "All day, every day the nurses here, they deal with the pandemic like COVID and they want to get home from work, so we thought we would make it a tiny bit easier for them by cleaning off their cars for them."

Meeker estimated the duo cleared about 80 cars of snow, WJAR reported.

Meeker and Stone told WJAR some hospital staff tried to pay them for their services, but the pair insisted their services were free.

"We just said, 'We're doing this for you guys cause, you're here for us'," Meeker told WJAR.

"I feel like I actually helped someone out and that's a really good feeling, when you know someone has been helped out," Stone told WJAR. "We want them to be able go home and see their family after a long day of work."