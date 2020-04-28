These Greater Boston Restaurants and Food Spots Are Reopening for Takeout/Delivery

We are now heading into the fifth week of restaurant shutdowns/restrictions in the Boston area and elsewhere in Massachusetts, and the recent trend of places reopening for takeout and/or delivery appears to be picking up even more.

According to a number of sources, including posters within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants and via Universal Hub, Royal India Bistro in Lexington, Fresco's Roast Beef and Seafood in Malden, Cafe Porto Bello in South Boston, Honeycomb Creamery in Cambridge, Bon Me (Binney Street location in Cambridge) and Effie's Kitchen and Romano's Pizzeria and Taqueria in Roslindale are now open once again for takeout and/or delivery, while it appears that Empire Restaurant and Lounge in Boston's Seaport District plans to be open on Friday and Saturday and Blackbird Doughnuts (multiple locations) hopes to open sometime this week. It looks like a few other dining spots are getting ready to reopen as well, so stay tuned for more updates.

Currently, restaurants in the Boston area and across the state remain in a shutdown of sorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the last day of the restrictions being extended to May 18 today.

[April 29 update: Three more restaurants are opening for takeout this week--Vee Vee in Jamaica Plain, the Somerville location of El Potro, and the Arlington location of La Victoria Taqueria.]

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

