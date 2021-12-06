These Mass. Arts and Tourism Sites Are Set to Get COVID Relief Money

Massachusetts lawmakers set aside $135 million in the American Rescue Plan Act legislation they sent to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk on Friday for the hard-hit sectors of cultural and tourism organizations.

The legislation already lists dozens of proposed recipients for that funding, to be administered through a Massachusetts Cultural Council grant program. Among those set to receive the most money are the New England Aquarium, Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate and the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy.

