Patriots

These Patriots Assistants Have Interviewed for Coaching Openings

By Darren Hartwell

Tracking the NFL teams with interest in Patriots coaches, execs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL's unofficial job fair is in full swing, and several members of the New England Patriots are participating.

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has emerged as a promising head coach candidate, while two members of New England's front office -- director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and scouting consultant Eliot Wolf -- have drawn interest from teams with open general manager jobs. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has yet to draw much buzz for head coach openings but has been a top candidate in the past.

Curran: Who does what on the Patriots' coaching staff? And why?

Which teams specifically are eyeing Patriots employees, and how serious is their interest? Below is a roundup of which teams have been connected to the four candidates above and where things stand between team and candidate.

Jerod Mayo (head coach candidate)

Josh McDaniels (head coach candidate)

  • Houston Texans: GM Nick Caserio potentially could have interest in hiring his former Patriots coworker

Dave Ziegler (GM candidate)

Eliot Wolf (GM candidate)

We'll update this tracker with any new developments, but it looks like the phones have been busy early in the Patriots' offseason.

