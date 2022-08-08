These Reactions to Monday's Patriots Practice Don't Bode Well for Offense

Reactions to Monday's Pats practice don't bode well for offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been tough sledding for the New England Patriots offense so far in training camp.

Monday's practice session marked another rough day on that side of the ball. The offensive line, in particular, stood out as an area that needs to improve before the season opener on Sept. 11.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There were plenty more issues where that came from. Several Patriots writers, including our own Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry, shared less-than-stellar reviews of the offense from Foxboro.

Patriots No. 1 offense today has been distressingly bad. Run stuffs. Aborted plays. Would-be sacks. Distress lobs into traffic just to get ball out. Beginning to feel it’s less the new offense and more the post-Scar cycle of OL coaches. They are perpetually overwhelmed. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 8, 2022

Patriots defense is running roughshod over the offense. Highlights for that side were “sacks” by Christian Barmore and Matt Judon during a third-down period.



Offense looks broken. Can’t protect. Losing 1-on-1s. Blitzes getting through. No run game. Miscommunication on routes. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 8, 2022

How the Patriots' offense started 11-on-11s today:



-False start

-Damien Harris stuffed

-Incomplete to Agholor

-Damien Harris stuffed

-Sack

-Complete short to Thornton

-Marcus Jones PBU vs. Meyers

-Sack



Defense is letting them hear it. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 8, 2022

Defense is feeling themselves during this first team drill, and they're killing the offense once again. No one is open down the field.



Marcus Jones had a nice PBU on a fade route from Mac Jones to Jakobi Meyers, and it sparked a big celebration. — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) August 8, 2022

To clarify, this isn't all on Mac. Blocking has been poor (they haven't been able to run the ball a lick in camp) and last night, there were a number of times Mac had to hold because receivers weren't open. Not a wonderful combination... https://t.co/LDqnDIaaW8 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 6, 2022

A thought after watching the Patriots offense look efficient in 7-on-7 but struggle notably in multiple 11-on-11s: Might be time to give Dante Scarnecchia a call for an independent evaluation. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2022

The Patriots offensive line has been really bad in 11v11s. Multiple sacks, run stuffs and pressures that force quick throws or ruin plays. It’s not good right now. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 8, 2022

The practice wrapped up with a fired-up David Andrews leading an offense-only huddle. The veteran center and team captain addressed the media after practice and acknowledged the unit's need to turn things around.

They'll look to do just that Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. New England will host the New York Giants for its preseason opener Thursday at 7 p.m.