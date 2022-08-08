Patriots

These Reactions to Monday's Patriots Practice Don't Bode Well for Offense

By Justin Leger

It's been tough sledding for the New England Patriots offense so far in training camp.

Monday's practice session marked another rough day on that side of the ball. The offensive line, in particular, stood out as an area that needs to improve before the season opener on Sept. 11.

Curran: Lack of contact at Patriots training camp is noticeable

There were plenty more issues where that came from. Several Patriots writers, including our own Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry, shared less-than-stellar reviews of the offense from Foxboro.

The practice wrapped up with a fired-up David Andrews leading an offense-only huddle. The veteran center and team captain addressed the media after practice and acknowledged the unit's need to turn things around.

They'll look to do just that Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. New England will host the New York Giants for its preseason opener Thursday at 7 p.m.

