‘They didn't deserve this': Fire kills nearly every animal at Florida wildlife center

Several animals were killed after a fire broke out at Florida wildlife center early Thursday morning.

The incident which was first reported by NBC6 affiliate WFLA, occurred the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, near St. Petersburg.

“We suffered from a tragic fire last night. Nearly all of the animals are gone. We are devastated,” a post on the wildlife center's Facebook page said.

Sonny Flynn, who owns the center, told WTSP that all of the mammals inside the building died and many of the reptiles were injured. Small mammals, lizards, amphibians, turtles and tortoises, fresh and saltwater marine life, and alligators were among the 250 animals at the center.

“They didn’t deserve this. This is my whole life,” Flynn said. “They all have names, they all have personality, I come in every morning and talk to them like Dr. Dolittle.”

Flynn said about 95% of the animals at the center were “pet surrenders because people didn’t know how to take care of them, or they weren’t able to take care of them.”

Madiera Beach Fire Department Fire Chief Clint Belk said crews were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions at the front of the building.

“Unfortunately it does appear to be a large loss of animal life involved. It’s definitely unfortunate,” Belk said.

Belk added that the incident hit close to home because a former mayor of Madiera Beach owned the property.

“This affects us greatly. He’s been a huge supporter for the fire department," Belk said. "It does hurt. Being a small-knit community, we know these people with a first-name basis."

While the cause of the fire is not known at this time, the State Fire Marshal and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Arson Unit are investigating the fire.