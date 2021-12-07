‘They Had One Big Run': Bills Players Take Exception to Question About Run D Against Patriots

WATCH: Bills defenders take exception to question about run defense vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Buffalo Bills may have only allowed 14 points on Monday Night Football, but still managed to lose a game in which their opponent attempted just three passes.

Given that their opponent, the New England Patriots, ran the ball on their other 46 offensive plays for 222 yards, should Buffalo's defense feel embarrassed by its performance?

When asked about it after the game, the Bills' starting safeties, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, certainly didn't think so.

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not happy when asked if they were embarrassed by the run defence tonight. pic.twitter.com/5lwqZ8CRyh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

"We made stops when we had to," Poyer said. "They had one big run. They have good backs."

It's the second time in three weeks Buffalo has been gashed for more than 200 yards on the ground, after giving up 264 yards -- also at home, also on 46 attempts -- to the Indianapolis Colts in a 41-15 blowout loss.

In between, the Bills allowed a season-low 44 yards to the New Orleans Saints in a 31-6 win on Thanksgiving. Prior to the Colts game, Buffalo had allowed more than 100 yards on the ground in a game just twice on the season and never more than 146 yards.

Even as Hyde was leaving the podium, he continued to try and fight back on the question.

As Micah Hyde was leaving the podium, he had this to say to WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, who asked the question about the Bills run defence. pic.twitter.com/Qigk975fzl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

The good news for the Bills is that they should get a reprieve against the run in their next game. The bad news is that they'll be facing a quarterback who is 32-3 against them in his career: Tom Brady.

Buffalo gets a second crack at the Patriots in three weeks, a day after Christmas. Weather permitting, it's fair to expect New England to throw the ball more than three times at Gillette Stadium.