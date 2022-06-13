They're Due $100M in Mass. Tax Breaks, But They Didn't Deliver on Jobs

More than half of businesses failed to create the number of jobs they promised last year as part of a state tax-break program, according to a Business Journal analysis.

The list includes major employers like MassMutual, the recipient of the program’s largest tax incentive: a $46 million award approved in 2018.

State officials use tax breaks through the Economic Development Incentive Program to entice companies to expand their operations in the Bay State.

Since 2010, the council overseeing the program has approved hundreds of millions of dollars in state and local incentives, with recipients ranging from Fortune 100 firms in Boston to small businesses in Western Massachusetts. In exchange, the firms pledge to add a certain number of jobs at the sites.

