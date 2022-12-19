Thieves Targeted USPS Mailboxes in Needham Over the Weekend, Police Say

Multiple USPS mailboxes in Needham, Massachusetts, may have been compromised by thieves, local police warned Monday.

Police said at some point between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning someone may have stolen mail from blue USPS mailboxes in town. ham police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office are investigating the specifics.

Anyone who tried to mail checks from one of those boxes is warned to check with their financial institution to protect the account information. Checks stolen from the mail are often washed, rewritten and deposited into bank accounts. Sometimes thieves may also sell bank account information found on checks online.

Senders should also warn their intended payees that the checks may not make it on time.

Needham police suggest avoiding placing checks inside blue USPS mailboxes and instead mailing them inside the post office.

For more information on mail theft from USPS, click here.