This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year.

According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in Beacon Hill is reportedly planning to reopen in October, with confirmation apparently coming last Wednesday. We are trying to get more information on its possible reopening, including whether any changes will be coming to the place, so stay tuned for updates.

The High Spot Deli offered such items as omelets, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizza, and steak tips, with much of its clientele coming from the State House, Suffolk University, nearby offices, and Beacon Hill residents.

The address for the High Spot Deli is 10 Beacon Street, Boston, MA, 02108.

Boston Hospitality and Tourism Industry Blog

[Earlier Article]

High Spot Deli in Boston's Beacon Hill Has Closed