This Boston Rooftop Bar Just Ranked Among the Best in the US

If cocktails at an Instagram-ready rooftop bar sounds like an ideal evening out to you, Boston has one of the best spots in the country, according to a travel website.

In its list of the best rooftop bars in the U.S., Big 7 Travel recently ranked Boston’s Lookout Rooftop Bar as the ninth best in the nation.

“Perched on top of the Envoy Hotel, Lookout is one of the best rooftop bars in Boston for its sweeping harbor views,” the website wrote. “It’s the perfect destination for any occasion – afternoon brunches, romantic sunset date nights, casual catch-ups – which means it’s popular too.”

The website also cited the bar’s heated igloos as reason for the high ranking.

The POV Rooftop Bar in Washington, D.C., topped the list, followed by the London House Bar in Chicago.