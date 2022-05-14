This Bruins hype video will get fans pumped for Game 7 vs. Hurricanes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It all comes down to Game 7.

The first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will come to a dramatic conclusion Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena, where one of the Eastern Conference's most talented teams will start their summer vacation.

The winner will advance to Round 2 and play the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Rangers.

Game 7s are nothing new for the Bruins. Saturday's matchup will be their 29th in team history -- the most of any NHL team -- and 13 since the start of the 2007-08 season.

The Bruins posted an impressive Game 7 hype video to their social media channels Saturday afternoon. Check it out in the tweet below:

This is what you play for. pic.twitter.com/KvavPE09c9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 14, 2022

Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.