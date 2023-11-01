Boston Business Journal

This Cape Cod hospital just opened a new $10M ICU

By Cassie McGrath

Falmouth Hospital opened a new intensive care unit Tuesday, a $10 million, 11,000-square-foot space with 10 patient rooms

A member of Cape Cod Healthcare, Falmouth Hospital relocated its ICU from the first floor of to the second floor, where was previously a maternity ward. It's part of a long-term strategic plan to upgrade and modernize the facilities, the organization said.

