This Cape Cod hospital just opened a new $10M ICU

Falmouth Hospital opened a new intensive care unit Tuesday, a $10 million, 11,000-square-foot space with 10 patient rooms
A member of Cape Cod Healthcare, Falmouth Hospital relocated its ICU from the first floor of to the second floor, where was previously a maternity ward. It's part of a long-term strategic plan to upgrade and modernize the facilities, the organization said.
