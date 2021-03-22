A day without doom-scrolling, bad internet memes or Zoom fatigue? Sounds like a dream job.

Reviews.org, a company that tests products and tries out services, is looking to crown the "2021 Digital Detox Challenger."

If you can go 24 hours without using any personal technology -- no phones, laptops, video games, TV, etc. -- then you could take home $2,400. The bright side? You can still use a microwave to heat up dinner.

Participants will receive a $200 Amazon gift card to put together a techless 24-hour survival kit. Think of it this way: a typewriter to replace your laptop, writing stationery to replace emails or text messages and books to replace social media scrolling.

"We’re looking for someone who is definitely into tech but willing to challenge themselves," the company said.

After storing your devices in a safe, the company wants participants to provide feedback on the experience and review their techless 24-hour survival kit.

Only 5 days left to apply for our #DigitalDetoxChallange! We’re paying one person $2,400 to give up all technology for 24 hrs. Think you can handle it? Apply here: https://t.co/xS2KDV52fm pic.twitter.com/2rs2mJuIPm — Reviews.org (@reviews_org) March 22, 2021

If you’re 18 or older and eligible to work in the US, you can apply online here through March 26.