This Crazy Stat Sums Up Patriots QB Cam Newton's Passing Struggles in 2020

This crazy stat sums up Cam Newton's passing struggles in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton has struggled to be an effective passer for most of the 2020 NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback hit a new low Monday night.

The 31-year-old veteran completed just five passes on 10 attempts for 34 yards with zero passing touchdowns in his team's Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Newton's passing yardage was the lowest total in any one game by a Patriots quarterback in nearly 30 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Newton has thrown for fewer than 100 yards in four games this season, and he's failed to eclipse the 200-yard mark in four of his last five matchups.

The Patriots rank last in the league in passing touchdowns with 15, and the team's 2,652 passing yards is the third-fewest.

We don't yet know if Newton will get the start in Sunday's Week 17 regular season finale against the New York Jets. Giving backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham a chance to play a full game makes the most sense, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been very loyal to Newton this season.

Either way, there's no question that Newton's performance as a passer in 2020 has been subpar, and Monday's loss was more evidence of that.