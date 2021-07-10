This Great Stat Shows Red Sox' Dominance at Fenway Park in 2021

This stat shows Red Sox' dominance at Fenway Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have once again made Fenway Park a fortress.

Boston's impressive 11-5 home win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night extended the team's win streak at Fenway Park to nine games -- the longest active home win streak in the MLB.

And, as Sox Notes pointed out on Twitter, it's the Red Sox' longest such streak since 2011:

The Red Sox have won their last 9 home games, their longest streak at Fenway Park since July 2011.



It is the longest home winning streak by an AL team this season, the 2nd-longest by any team (the Padres won 12 straight home games from 5/5-6/4). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 10, 2021

The Red Sox have the second-best home record in the American League at 28-17. Only the Chicago White Sox have more home victories (31) among AL teams.

Boston will finish up the first half of the regular season with two more games against the Phillies at Fenway Park this weekend. The Red Sox open the second half with seven consecutive road games, including a pivotal four-game series against the rival New York Yankees in the Bronx.

In fact, 16 of the first 24 games for the Red Sox after the All-Star break are on the road.

The Red Sox have taken care of business at Fenway Park so far this season, and they'll need to find that same success on the road to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays and maintain first place in the American League East division.