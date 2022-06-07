This incredible stat sums up Red Sox rotation's recent dominance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have won five of their last six games, and they have their starting rotation to thank for it.

Michael Wacha propelled the Red Sox to victory with a complete-game shutout against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The right-hander's effort continued what's been a historically dominant stretch for Boston's starters.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Over the last six games, Red Sox starting pitching has allowed only one earned run in 39.2 innings. That's a sparkling 0.23 ERA, which is the franchise's lowest ERA over a six-game span since earned runs were first tracked in the American League in 1913, per MLB Stats.

Boston’s starters have allowed one earned run in 39.2 innings (0.23 ERA) in their last six games. That’s their lowest ERA over a six-game span since earned runs were first tracked in the A.L. in 1913. pic.twitter.com/zyERzfjFZq — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 7, 2022

Wacha also put up a goose egg in the earned run column in Boston's 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on May 31. The rest of the rotation followed suit with Garrett Whitlock tossing six scoreless innings vs. Cincinnati, Nathan Eovaldi blanking the Oakland Athletics, Nick Pivetta shutting out the A's through seven frames, and Rich Hill allowing only one run in the Oakland series finale.

Those performances helped the Red Sox bounce back from an ugly start to the season and climb above the .500 mark for the first time since April 19. Whitlock will look to keep the train rolling against the Angels -- who have lost 12 straight games -- on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium.