‘This is a Nightmare': Brown University Dean on Trump COVID Diagnosis

The dean of the Brown University School of Public Health said Friday that the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 is "a nightmare."

"This is a nightmare," Dr. Ashish Jha said on Twitter. "COVID19 is a serious infection, especially for someone who is older like Mr. Trump."

"I can't believe he was infected," he added. "This is a total failure by WH team to protect the President."

Jha, a physician, health policy researcher and global health advocate, added his best wishes for a speedy recovery for President Trump and the first lady.

Jha joined Brown University last month, having previously led the Harvard Global Health Institute.