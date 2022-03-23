Gas prices are still averaging more than $4 per gallon in Connecticut. That is why state lawmakers are considering eliminating the statewide gas tax of 25 cents per gallon.

Members of the state Senate and House are meeting on Wednesday. If it is approved, it would last for three months from April 1 through June 30.

Some drivers said they love the idea.

David Perry, of Hartford, drives his own car all day for work and now spends about $200 each week on gas when he was spending $140 a week just a few months ago.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Yeah, it'll do something, save something. Anything you can save me, I'm good with it. I'm not greedy,” said Perry.

Other drivers don’t see much of a benefit.

“What happens after three months? I think they should do more to really help the citizens of Connecticut,” said Seth Cioffi, from Rocky Hill.

Economist Breaks Down What CT Gas Tax Holiday Would Save You

John Rosen, an economics professor at the University of New Haven, broke it down for the average person.

The average tank of gas is 10 to 15 gallons. Ten gallons in a week, with the full 25 cent discount, would save a person $2.50 a week or $10 a month.

“I'd love to have an additional two bucks in my pocket, everybody would right? But it's only $2. It's not gonna change your life,” said Rosen.

State lawmakers are also considering a sales tax holiday on clothing and footwear under $100. If approved, it would last the week of April 10 to 16.

“These kinds of things often come up in election years with which this is so that the people in power can be seen as trying to do something to help. But if you really added up, not a lot of money,” said Rosen.

Consumers we spoke with agree.

“They've done that before with, like, for school clothes and stuff like that. I mean, it's a week. Again, they should really look at what they're spending, look at all different departments. I mean, when I, you know have to pay more, I got to look at all my expenses to see if I can afford it. They should do the same thing,” said Cioffi.

There’s also a third proposal lawmakers are considering on Wednesday that would provide free bus fare for the month of April.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/newsletters/?_osource=rm_npd_nbc_ct_hs_mnu0022u003ehereu003c/au003e to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.