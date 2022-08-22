NASA

This Is What a Black Hole Sounds Like. Prepare to Be Very Freaked Out

NASA's exoplanet team tweeted a remix of audio files coming from a black hole in Perseus

Generic Black Hole
AFP/Getty Images

Race cars circling a track? A demon groaning? Or perhaps a heavenly chorus?

Whatever it is, the sound of a black hole is extremely, extremely freaky.

NASA's exoplanet team, which looks for worlds around other stars, posted a fascinating audio file to Twitter on Sunday with a "sonification" of sound waves from a black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 34-second track has to be heard to be believed - and as of Monday morning it already had more than 6.4 million spins. (NASA actually first released the file in May of this year, but the weekend tweet brought the audio back to the top of the Outer Space charts.)

"Since 2003, the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster has been associated with sound. This is because astronomers discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that could be translated into a note – one that humans cannot hear some 57 octaves below middle C," NASA scientists wrote in May.

To make the sounds audible to humans, NASA had to scale them up -- 288 quadrillion times their original frequency.

The world got a look Thursday at the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy.

James Webb Space Telescope Aug 2

New NASA Pictures Reveal Rare Cartwheel Galaxy

NASA Jul 20

NASA Aims for Late August Test Flight of Giant Moon Rocket to Kick Off ‘Artemis' Lunar Program

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NASA
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us