This Mic'd Up Video With Jayson Tatum Sums Up the Grant Williams Experience

This mic'd up video with Tatum sums up the Grant Williams experience

Grant Williams has become a serious nuisance for opponents. He also knows how to bother his own teammates.

The Celtics forward played arguably the best game of his career Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 21 points while playing tremendous defense on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to help Boston take Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Milwaukee, 109-86.

How did Williams prepare for the game of his life, you ask? By getting in some "defensive work" on All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum.

The NBA shared a fun video Thursday of a mic'd up Williams jawing with Tatum for a full minute while playing some 1-on-1.

Williams does most of the talking here, and that won't surprise anyone who knows the 23-year-old forward. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka summed up Williams best Thursday when asked if Williams "has a voice" in Boston's locker room.

"For good or bad, yes, he has a voice," Udoka deadpanned on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand." "He's very talkative, very opinionated. But on the floor it's what we need, we need the communication. Very vocal and we encourage that.

"Off the court he doesn't stop either, so we take it with a grain of salt and we'll take it if he's that vocal on the court."

Williams also has a confidence that some might say exceeds his abilities. But that confidence is helping the third-year forward blossom into a crucial component of Boston's playoff success as a knockdown 3-point shooter and elite defender against superstars like Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn's Kevin Durant.

So, the Celtics will be happy to let Williams keep talking (and tweeting) as long as he keeps contributing on the court: He's shooting an impressive 55.2 percent (18 for 29) from 3-point range through Boston's six postseason games.

