This New Taco Spot Just Opened Inside a Local Gas Station

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new taco spot has come to the western suburbs, and it is located inside a gas station.

According to a source, Yo!Boca!Taco! is now open in Wayland, with the eatery being inside the Gulf station on Route 20 near the Weston line. The website for the place shows such items as tacos with beef, chicken, and pork fillings along with cheese quesadillas, hot dogs, coffee, and smoothies.

Another local restaurant had once been located inside a gas station as well--Villa Mexico, which resided in a gas station in Boston's Beacon Hill before moving to its current storefront in the Financial District.

The address for Yo!Boca!Taco! is 28 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Wayland, MA, 01778. Its website can be found at https://www.yobocataco.com/