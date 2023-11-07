This North End staple may be opening a new location in the suburbs

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Yesterday, it was reported that a North End restaurant that has been in business for more than 90 years is closed for renovations, and now we have learned that another location could be coming to the southwest suburbs of Boston.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Mother Anna's is looking to open in Medfield, with a meeting notice from last month showing that "Mother Anna's, Inc." is seeking a liquor license, common victualler license, and entertainment license to operate in a space on N. Meadows Road. This comes on the heels of news that Mother Anna's on Hanover Street is now locked up and dark with a sign out front saying "closed for renovations" and "watch for our re-opening summer 2024."

Another location of Mother Anna's can be found in Pembroke.

The address for the proposed location of Mother Anna's in Medfield is 18 N. Meadows Road, Medfield, MA, 02052.

