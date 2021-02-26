This NY Farm's Snowshoeing Business is Soaring, Thanks to Goats

A farm in Middle Grove, New York has seen business skyrocket thanks to a new option on their snowshoe trail: Goats!

"Into The Woods Farm" owner Phaedra Zoe Stasyshyn says she had no idea how popular it would be, especially during a pandemic.

Snowshoers choose the lengh of the trek, and whether to have goats or not. Most people choose the goats.

"Where I would typically run five snowshoes a season, I have three snowshoes a day, straight up through March 1st right now," she says.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Stasyshyn says it's been a perfect blend of our eagerness to get out, and a love for goats.

"A lot of people say when you have the animals along on the hikes with you, you forget about the exercise part," Stasyshyn says.

Read the full story from NBC affiliate WNYT here