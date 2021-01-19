This Stat on Tom Brady's Career NFL Playoff Wins Is Absolutely Incredible

This stat on Tom Brady's career playoff wins is absolutely incredible originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL is all about winning games, and no player has done that job at a higher level in the playoffs than Tom Brady.

The 43-year-old quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints on the road in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday. The Bucs will play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The win was the 32nd for Brady in his postseason career. He now has more playoff victories than nearly every franchise, which is just crazy.

Here's the latest leaderboard entering championship Sunday:

Tom Brady now has more playoff wins than all but five franchises 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4xCxNpOmIM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021

Before signing Brady as a free agent in March, the Bucs hadn't been to the playoffs since 2007, and they hadn't won a playoff game since their Super Bowl XXXVII in the 2002 season.

Now the Buccaneers are only a win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in team history, and the biggest reason for their one-year improvement is the arrival of Brady.