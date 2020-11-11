Weather

This Stretch of Warm November Weather Is No Surprise. Here's Why

In Boston, because of human-caused climate change, the monthly average high temperatures have been increasing over time.

This stretch of November warmth isn’t a freak event. Portions of the Northeast have been setting record high temperatures, multiple days in a row. Today many locations are on track to reach their greatest number of days at or above 70 during the month of November. Worcester, Providence and Boston will end up with six days this month at or above 70 degree.

Caribou, Maine recorded a high temperature yesterday of 75 degrees. That was the highest temperature recorded there during the month of November and also the highest temperature they recorded since Independence Day!

According to the National Weather Service, yesterday was the second day in a row where almost 130 stations in the eastern half of the country were near, tied, or broke a daily high temperature record.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 6 hours ago

US Hits Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations as Cases Climb

Elections 2020 9 hours ago

Election Latest: Georgia to Recount All Votes in Presidential Race By Hand

In Boston (and in most locations globally), because of human-caused climate change, the monthly average high temperatures have been increasing over time. November and February are tied for the fastest warming months in the city of Boston. The average high temperature during the two months have climbed a staggering 3.9 degrees since the 1870s. In 1872, the average high temperature in Boston during the month of November was 49.1, now that number is 53.

This article tagged under:

WeatherBostonclimate change
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us