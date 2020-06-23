This Unique Restaurant in Greater Boston Is Shutting Down

An Arlington mainstay that featured a cuisine not commonly found in the Greater Boston area is shutting down permanently.



According to multiple sources, Tango Restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue in the center of town is closing its doors, confirming what we had heard last week. A Facebook post from the dining spot indicates that even though this appears to be a permanent closure, there could be at least a slight glimmer of hope down the road, as they say, "These last few months have been difficult in so many ways. But our hearts were filled by the outpouring of support from our customers, and the dedication and perseverance of our staff.....I hope one day we might be able to bring it all to life again." The last day for Tango will be Sunday, June 28, according to the Facebook post.



Tango first opened 18 years ago, featuring Argentinian fare with its menu including such items as grilled pork chorizo, empanadas, skirt steak, pork rib chops, grilled salmon, chicken milanese, stuffed red and green peppers, and crepes with caramel.



The address for Tango Restaurant in Arlington Center is 464 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, 02474. Its website can be found at http://tangoarlington.com/



