boston restaurant talk

This week's food news: Diner closes, saloon for sale and several new openings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Red Wing Diner

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between September 4 and September 10, 2023.

Red Wing Diner Is Temporarily Closed
An iconic suburban diner that has been around for a long time has shuttered, though it appears to be only a temporary closure.
Full Story

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Eagle Brook Saloon in Norfolk Is for Sale
A Western-themed restaurant and bar that has been around for more than 40 years is on the market.
Full Story

Nite Lite Cafe Plans to Open in Beacon Hill
A new dining spot may be on its way to the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston, and its name may be familiar to those who grew up in the North End long ago.
Full Story

Blue Ribbon BBQ Is Opening at Time Out Market Boston in the Fenway
A trio of barbecue joints will soon be joined by a new location, and this one will be its first within the Boston city limits.
Full Story

U.S. & World

business news 50 mins ago

JM Smucker is acquiring Twinkies maker Hostess in a deal valued at $5.6B

Spain 2 hours ago

With Luis Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind

Rangzen Tibetan Place in Central Square Has Closed
A Cambridge restaurant that focused on a cuisine not often found in the Greater Boston area has shut down.
Full Story

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) continues to deal with health issues. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us