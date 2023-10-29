This week's food news: New brewery, Greek restaurant chain opening in Boston

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 23 and October 29, 2023.

Zo Greek Is Apparently Opening a New Location in Boston's Financial District
It looks like a growing local group of Greek restaurants may be opening a new outlet in the heart of downtown Boston.
Full Story

YGF Malatang Is Opening in Boston's Back Bay/Fenway Area
It looks like a chain of Chinese restaurants known for some very spicy dishes is on its way to the local area.
Full Story

Widowmaker Brewing Opens in Brighton
A South Shore brewery has expanded to Boston.
Full Story

Seiyo in Boston's South End Is Closing
A sushi bar and wine shop in the South End is shutting down.
Full Story

The Fish Market in Allston Is Closing
It looks like a popular spot for sushi is shutting down.
Full Story

