This week's food news: New brewery, Greek restaurant chain opening in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 23 and October 29, 2023.

Zo Greek Is Apparently Opening a New Location in Boston's Financial District

It looks like a growing local group of Greek restaurants may be opening a new outlet in the heart of downtown Boston.

Full Story



YGF Malatang Is Opening in Boston's Back Bay/Fenway Area

It looks like a chain of Chinese restaurants known for some very spicy dishes is on its way to the local area.

Full Story



Widowmaker Brewing Opens in Brighton

A South Shore brewery has expanded to Boston.

Full Story



Seiyo in Boston's South End Is Closing

A sushi bar and wine shop in the South End is shutting down.

Full Story

The Fish Market in Allston Is Closing

It looks like a popular spot for sushi is shutting down.

Full Story



