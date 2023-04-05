This Wild Stat Shows How Absurdly Well Bruins Have Played in 2022-23 NHL Season

This wild stat shows how absurdly well Bruins have played this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are many stats that show how dominant the Boston Bruins have been during the 2022-23 NHL regular season.

The Bruins recently became just the fourth team in league history to win 60 or more games, and they have a realistic chance of setting the league records for the most wins and most points in a single season.

One metric that sets the Bruins apart from many of the other historically good teams we've seen in the last couple decades is goal differential.

The Bruins will enter Thursday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden with a plus-120 goal differential. That's more than double the next-best goal differential of plus-54 by the New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers.

Boston is on pace to have the highest goal differential of any team in the 21st century. The current high during that span is plus-107 by the Ottawa Senators in 2005-06. The 2005-06 season saw a lot of scoring as a result of the new rules implemented after the 2004-05 lockout.

If the Bruins finish with a plus-108 goal differential or better, it will be the highest mark since the Red Wings had a plus-144 goal differential in 1995-96, which was the season Detroit set the league record for wins with 62.

The all-time goal differential record is plus-216 set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, who also set the record for most points in a season with 132.

Ten of the top 20 teams in goal differential in league history won the Stanley Cup that same season. The Bruins need a plus-123 goal differential or better to join that top 20 group.