Thousands of College Students Moving Into Boston This Week

Tens of thousands of college students are arriving in Boston this week to head back to school for the fall semester.

The mad rush to move in has already begun at Northeastern University.

"I'm excited to see everyone," Northeastern student Jenny O'Leary said. "I definitely missed it. I love Boston."

"I think it's time to get back to work," her father Bob O'Leary added with a smile. "She's had a very relaxing summer."

Volunteers on campus were busy unloading cars Monday. In most cases, it only took about 10 minutes or less to empty each vehicle.

Nearby, on Storrow Drive, moving trucks were warned not to get stuck underneath many of the lower bridges and overpasses.

Local moving companies seemed to know the drill.

"We have a truck out front, but they're way taller than anything Storrow can handle, so we have to work around that and it's kind of a nightmare," said Drew Stanton of College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving.

Things are only going to get busier as the week goes on. Thursday, Sept. 1, also known as Allston Christmas, is the day with the most lease turnover in the city.

Students living off campus by Boston University have already started leaving their unwanted furniture and household items on the sidewalk for the taking.

A lot of students and parents told NBC10 Boston that so far, traffic throughout the city hasn't been too bad. But many are expecting it to get a whole lot busier as the week goes on.