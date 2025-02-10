Washington DC

DC traffic backs up as 17K federal workers are expected at base with parking for 4,400

Washington Navy Yard officials say there are about 4,400 parking spaces on-site, so if filled to capacity, commuters will have to park off base.

By Juliana Valencia

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly 17,000 federal workers are expected to return to the office at Washington Navy Yard on Monday, according to base officials.

The return comes after President Donald Trump's executive order to end remote work went into effect Monday.

While there will be an influx of workers expected to work in person, there are only about 4,400 parking spaces available on base.

Base officials said they are working with local government to handle the increase in traffic. The base is also increasing the number of workers at their entrances but says employees should expect delays.

Attendance monitoring in the parking lots will be in place too, but those who can't find a parking space will have to find parking off base.

A long line of cars formed outside the Washington Navy Yard's entrance on Monday morning. A federal worker who had been going into the office before the executive order was issued said traffic was backed up considerably.

“This is amazing because I haven’t seen this much of a backup in about three years,” the worker said. “I hope people are ready for it. I hope they bring their patience with them.”

Officials at Washington Navy Yard are encouraging people to take alternative transportation to work, like the Metro.

Last week, Metro reported its highest Monday rush hour ridership since 2020. The number could increase as workers figure out a way to get to work while dealing with increased traffic.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
