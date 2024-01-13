Nearly 50,000 without power across New England

Thousands of New Englanders lost power Saturday morning as a powerful storm impacts the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 3,396 customers without electricity as of 9:30 a.m.

About 12,000 New Hampshire electric customers were also without power on Saturday morning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Vermont has 23,000 customers without power and Maine 2,100.

Rhode Island has about 10,000 homes without electricity, and Connecticut another 700 customers with no power.