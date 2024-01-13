power outages

Nearly 50,000 without power across New England

Saturday's storm is bringing strong winds to the region

By Irvin Rodriguez

PowerOutageGeneric_0626
Monica Garske

Thousands of New Englanders lost power Saturday morning as a powerful storm impacts the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 3,396 customers without electricity as of 9:30 a.m.

About 12,000 New Hampshire electric customers were also without power on Saturday morning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Vermont has 23,000 customers without power and Maine 2,100.

Rhode Island has about 10,000 homes without electricity, and Connecticut another 700 customers with no power.

More on Saturday's storm

coastal flooding 3 hours ago

Hampton authorities prepare for major coastal flooding

Weather 3 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood watch, strong winds as winter storm moves through New England

This article tagged under:

power outages
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us