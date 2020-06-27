Threat of Strong Storms Heads for New England

We had a beautiful start to Saturday, with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity but things will quickly change this afternoon as a warm front approaches, it brings rain and the threat for strong storms.

This front is attached to an area of low pressure coming out of the Great Lakes which will move across New England this afternoon and tomorrow. Humidity will rise late afternoon, and this will help support showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s across Southern New England while in the 70s over the North Country.

With that said, beneficial rain is headed our way, especially across southern New England, but it’s still a challenge to tell exactly where and how much is going to fall. Odds favor areas south of I-90 starting around midday through sunset. This band of intense rain may be enough to cause localized flash flooding, with downpours possible of up to an inch in a matter of minutes.

It’s one of those weekends where you don’t cancel your plans, you just keep an eye on our weather apps and radars.

Showers and storms end by sunset giving way to a partly cloudy night with patchy dense fog developing along the South Coast, Cape Cod & Islands as well as Downeast Maine. Lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday will go from fog to sun and then afternoon pop-up storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under a tropical air mass. Storms may be strong after midday and into the late afternoon.

Next week looks unsettled, but far from a washout, with a blend of sun and clouds and afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler too, thanks to an upper level low that will keep us under a northeasterly flow until mid-week. We will tend to dry out as we move closer to Friday and temperatures will rebound as well, highs closer to 90 degrees during the holiday weekend.