Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester

Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15.

Authorities have identified the men as the following:

Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester

Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River

Luis Fernando Alves Silva, 18 years old from Fall River

The 18 year old was arrested in Danbury, Connecticut while the other two men were arrested in Worcester.

Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street where a party was underway after reports of a shooting. Police found one man with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say that a shortly after, they became aware of additional victims around the warehouse area and nearby hospitals where victims were treated. All are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.