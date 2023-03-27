‘Three Children Won't Come Home Today': Local Lawmakers React to Nashville School Shooting

Members of New England's mostly-Democratic federal legislative delegation reacted strongly to Monday's deadly Nashville, Tennessee, school shooting.

"I'm outraged and I am horrified," Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said on Twitter. "Three children won't come home today and a church community has suffered an unimaginable loss. We must pass stronger gun safety legislation and act to end the epidemic of gun violence."

At least three children and three adults were killed in the shooting at The Covenant School, according to police. The 28-year-old female shooter was killed by police on the second floor of the school building within 15 minutes of the first 911 call reporting that she had opened fire.

The shooter was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun. None of the victims have yet been publicly identified and a motive was not immediately clear.

"Absolutely heartbreaking news out of Nashville," Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said. "3 **children** gunned down in school. Thoughts and prayers will never be enough for the families and communities so tragically impacted by senseless gun violence."

Joylyn Bukovac, a reporter with WSMV4 Nashville, shared her experience surviving a school shooting while covering a deadly shooting at Covenant School.

"Enough," added House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. "Our children, our families, and our educators deserve security. They deserve to live free from fear. They deserve bold, urgent action to stop this never-ending cycle of tragedy."

"3 young children were shot dead in their school today in Nashville, TN," New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster said. "Heartbreaking and infuriating. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for American children. We need common-sense gun violence prevention laws, and we need them now."

"Children dead & gravely injured," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. "Casualties of gunfire. My heart is with the Covenant School Community. Congress can help stop this senseless violence--now. Our thoughts & prayers are not enough."

"I'm horrified by the news of another school shooting -- this time in Nashville," added Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts. "My heart is broken for the families of the victims who said goodbye this morning not knowing it would be the last time they saw their child or their loved one alive. We must do better as a nation."

"Just 3 days ago I stood at the Capitol with students, parents, and educators who have survived and lost loved ones to gun violence," Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline said. "Today, this Nashville community joins the far too many communities across the country torn apart by gun violence. We need to act NOW."