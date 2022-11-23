Three Delicious Game Day Recipes for the Win From Omaha Steaks

If you're looking to elevate your game day soiree, Anna Rossi has a winning menu with three delicious recipes featuring Omaha Steaks.

She kicks things off with Ribeye Naan Tacos stacked on top of grilled vegetables and drizzled with zesty harissa butter.

Next, you can score big with a New York strip sandwich served au jus, homemade, of course.

And Anna's Filet Sliders with a Basil Pecorino Aioli topped with fresh watercress will get you past the goalpost with your friends and family.

But, if you're looking for something a little more formal, no worries. Anna's got an easy plating trick for a sit-down dinner.

Watch the above for Anna's step-by-step game plan for all these mouthwatering recipes. It's all in this episode of The Hub Today Presents The Chef's Pantry.